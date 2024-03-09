Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PLC. CIBC upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.00 price target on Park Lawn and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.88.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Park Lawn

Park Lawn Stock Performance

Park Lawn Dividend Announcement

PLC opened at C$18.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$635.45 million, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.94. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$15.67 and a 52-week high of C$29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Lawn

In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.13 per share, with a total value of C$38,260.00. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Park Lawn

(Get Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.