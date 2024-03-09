Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

MGX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.40.

MGX stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Metagenomi has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

