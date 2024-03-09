TD Securities Increases Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$25.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$23.00 price target on Topaz Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.63.

Topaz Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$20.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.34. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.76 and a 12-month high of C$22.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,781.80. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Articles

