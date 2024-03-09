BMO Capital Markets Increases Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$34.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Wajax from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Wajax stock opened at C$32.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$689.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.75. Wajax has a 12 month low of C$21.63 and a 12 month high of C$34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Wajax’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

