Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$6.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins set a C$6.25 price target on Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.15.

Rogers Sugar Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RSI opened at C$5.30 on Tuesday. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of C$4.96 and a 52-week high of C$6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.44. The stock has a market cap of C$557.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.70 million. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4701087 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donald Jewell acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. In related news, Director Donald Jewell purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Martin Levesque purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 60,965 shares of company stock worth $315,618. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

