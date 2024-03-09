Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SFTC. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Softchoice from C$19.00 to C$17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Softchoice from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Softchoice from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Softchoice from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Softchoice from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Softchoice currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$21.81.

SFTC stock opened at C$21.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.64. Softchoice has a 52-week low of C$14.40 and a 52-week high of C$22.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of -0.18.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network and security support solutions.

