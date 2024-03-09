Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMPH. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.17.

In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $589,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,160.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $7,875,640.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,321,958 shares in the company, valued at $77,902,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,030 shares of company stock valued at $15,717,833 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

