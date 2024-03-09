Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $118.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.40.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.09%.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 243.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 93.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

