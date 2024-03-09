Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Star Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Star Group Price Performance

NYSE SGU opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. Star Group has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter.

Star Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGU. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its stake in Star Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,463,000 after purchasing an additional 151,002 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP boosted its stake in Star Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 3,123,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,664,000 after purchasing an additional 253,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Star Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Star Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 875,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Star Group by 29,929.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 639,598 shares during the period. 33.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

