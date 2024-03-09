Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.00.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Gerber LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $780,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

