EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.14.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

NYSE ENLC opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 2.39. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at $719,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,389,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,733 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,018,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,358 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,458,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,247,000 after buying an additional 5,152,252 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after buying an additional 746,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 27.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,731,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

