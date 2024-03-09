StockNews.com Downgrades TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TCBK opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.07). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,334,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,526,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,612,000 after acquiring an additional 86,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,770,000 after acquiring an additional 52,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,801,000 after acquiring an additional 64,815 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 942,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,279,000 after acquiring an additional 49,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.