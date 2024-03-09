Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen raised Surgery Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.63.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -295.00 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 168,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $5,622,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 131,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 168,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $5,622,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 131,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $52,203.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,656.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,011,950 shares of company stock valued at $267,926,146 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

