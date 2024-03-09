Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Mizuho

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.53.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $183.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.28. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $185.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.