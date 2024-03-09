JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $67.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CIEN. StockNews.com lowered Ciena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN stock opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ciena has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $3,833,044.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,942,964.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,574 shares of company stock worth $6,144,379 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

