Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

IOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. Samsara has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -93.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50.

In related news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $9,599,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $9,599,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $458,695.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 319,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,852,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,061,207 shares of company stock valued at $69,019,248 in the last 90 days. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

