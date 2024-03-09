Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of Air T stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18. Air T has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $28.62.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.76 million during the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.44%.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
