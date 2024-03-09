Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of Air T stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18. Air T has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $28.62.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.76 million during the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

Air T Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRT. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.