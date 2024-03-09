Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $290.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.78.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $251.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.50. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,692,136 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

