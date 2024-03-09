Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Lake Street Capital

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Achieve Life Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 61.8% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 776,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 296,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 605,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 95,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.