Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.22.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.89.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at $54,186,799.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.