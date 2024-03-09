Berenberg Bank Lowers Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Price Target to GBX 150

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ecora Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Ecora Resources stock opened at GBX 75.30 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 85.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 92.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of £194.20 million, a PE ratio of -1,506.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73. Ecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.10 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 137.80 ($1.75).

Ecora Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Ecora Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Ecora Resources

About Ecora Resources

In other news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 57,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £51,531 ($65,402.97). 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

