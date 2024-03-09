Clarkson (LON:CKN) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,500 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 4,325 ($54.89) to GBX 4,500 ($57.11) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clarkson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Clarkson stock opened at GBX 3,875 ($49.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,393.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,519.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,056.42. Clarkson has a 1 year low of GBX 2,500 ($31.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,910 ($49.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Clarkson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 72 ($0.91) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $30.00. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,381.29%.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

