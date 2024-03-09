Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Raised to GBX 1,270

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,230 ($15.61) to GBX 1,270 ($16.12) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.96) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.50) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,230.40 ($15.62).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Hiscox

Hiscox Trading Up 0.1 %

Hiscox Increases Dividend

HSX opened at GBX 1,190 ($15.10) on Tuesday. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 926.03 ($11.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,212 ($15.38). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,069.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,027.11. The firm has a market cap of £4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,087.72, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Hiscox’s payout ratio is presently 5,263.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,047 ($13.29) per share, with a total value of £14,909.28 ($18,922.81). 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hiscox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.