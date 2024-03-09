Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Netcall (LON:NET)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target on the stock.

Netcall Trading Up 1.1 %

NET opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £151.63 million, a PE ratio of 3,083.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.19. Netcall has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 117 ($1.48).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Henrik Bang sold 634,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.18), for a total value of £589,620 ($748,343.70). 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netcall Company Profile

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

Featured Stories

