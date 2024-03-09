Rathbones Group’s (RAT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

LON RAT opened at GBX 1,554 ($19.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Rathbones Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,436 ($18.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,050 ($26.02). The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2,128.77, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,626.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,643.51.

Rathbones Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 24 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16,301.37%.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

