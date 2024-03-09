K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Pi Financial from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KNT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.86.

KNT opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

