Rotork’s (ROR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Rotork Stock Performance

Rotork stock opened at GBX 324.20 ($4.11) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 315.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 310.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of £2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,701.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 344.80 ($4.38).

Get Rotork alerts:

Rotork Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 4.65 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Rotork’s payout ratio is currently 5,833.33%.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.