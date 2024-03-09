Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) PT Raised to GBX 250 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.41) to GBX 250 ($3.17) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Trustpilot Group from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 200 ($2.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

LON:TRST opened at GBX 198.50 ($2.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £824.47 million, a PE ratio of -9,925.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 175.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 131.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Trustpilot Group has a 12 month low of GBX 62.45 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 204 ($2.59).

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

