Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Metagenomi Price Performance

MGX stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Metagenomi has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Metagenomi news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,739,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,087,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Metagenomi Company Profile

Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

