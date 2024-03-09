Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Argus

Argus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $92.68 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average of $92.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.