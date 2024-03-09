BHP Group’s (BHP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE BHP opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.93.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,933,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,008,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,970,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BHP Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the period.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.