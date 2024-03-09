HC Wainwright Boosts Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target to $25.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.57.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AVDL stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $17.24.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,873.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,089,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,448,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 159,577 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 664,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,234 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,096,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,193,000 after acquiring an additional 266,851 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,505,000 after acquiring an additional 325,774 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.