Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

MGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGX opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Metagenomi has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

In other Metagenomi news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 800,000 shares of Metagenomi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,739,175 shares in the company, valued at $26,087,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

