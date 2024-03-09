Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Tucows Stock Performance

Shares of TCX opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. Tucows has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.96 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 157.83%.

Insider Transactions at Tucows

Institutional Trading of Tucows

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,709.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Tucows by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tucows by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tucows by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tucows by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tucows by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.