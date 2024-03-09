Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Upgraded to Buy at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $615.00 price target on the stock.

CABO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an underperform rating and a $418.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $643.60.

Cable One Price Performance

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Shares of CABO stock opened at $449.94 on Tuesday. Cable One has a 12-month low of $405.75 and a 12-month high of $768.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $509.15 and a 200-day moving average of $560.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 753.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 240,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

