StockNews.com Upgrades MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.31.

MAG Silver Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.76 million, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.13. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $14.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,746,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,069,000 after purchasing an additional 406,335 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MAG Silver by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 361,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,465,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after buying an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

