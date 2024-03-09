SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $15.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. State Street Corp increased its position in SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SB Financial Group by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

