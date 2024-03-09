Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Insider Tony R. Pattison Purchases 10,000 Shares

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) insider Tony R. Pattison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($10,788.17).

Fiske Stock Performance

Shares of LON FKE opened at GBX 85 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.08. The company has a market cap of £10.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of 0.04. Fiske plc has a 12 month low of GBX 46.50 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.12).

Get Fiske alerts:

Fiske Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fiske’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

About Fiske

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiske Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiske and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.