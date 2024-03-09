Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis Purchases 108 Shares of Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Stock

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis acquired 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £150.12 ($190.53).

Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ithaca Energy alerts:

On Monday, February 5th, Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis bought 112 shares of Ithaca Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($190.48).

Ithaca Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON ITH opened at GBX 136.80 ($1.74) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,368.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 137.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.97. Ithaca Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 123.20 ($1.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 187.40 ($2.38).

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ithaca Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ithaca Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.