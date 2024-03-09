Insider Buying: Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Buys £51,760 in Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,294 ($16.42) per share, for a total transaction of £51,760 ($65,693.62).

Victrex Stock Performance

Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,300 ($16.50) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,365.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,421.87. Victrex plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,152 ($14.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,789 ($22.71). The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,854.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02.

Get Victrex alerts:

Victrex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.59) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,571.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Victrex to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,090 ($26.53) to GBX 1,680 ($21.32) in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Our Latest Report on VCT

Victrex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.