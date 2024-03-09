StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $658,830.10, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.67. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $12.58.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.