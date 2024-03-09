CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

CB Financial Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.56.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

