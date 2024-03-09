First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital stock opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $91.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.62. First Capital has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its position in shares of First Capital by 375.9% during the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 54,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

