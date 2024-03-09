Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 141.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.