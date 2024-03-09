FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil acquired 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

FreightCar America Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in FreightCar America by 38,276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 1,210.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

