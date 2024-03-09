FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
FreightCar America Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil acquired 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of FreightCar America
FreightCar America Company Profile
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FreightCar America
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.