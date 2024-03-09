Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance

NYSE SNMP opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $297.00. The company has a market cap of $11.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evolve Transition Infrastructure news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak purchased 1,536,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $2,135,345.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,536,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,345.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP ( NYSE:SNMP Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

