CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 2.0 %

CVU stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.69. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 65,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.