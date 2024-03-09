Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reiterated a tender rating and issued a $18.85 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.69.

Enerplus Stock Down 0.6 %

Enerplus Increases Dividend

NYSE:ERF opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Enerplus by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,475,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,255,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,412 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

