Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JWN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.54.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Nordstrom by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.