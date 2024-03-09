Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.75.

NYSE:CRI opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.28. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $87.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 366.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

